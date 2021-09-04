12325 Haybrook Ln, Henrico, VA 23059

Unique opportunity to build your custom home in Henley subdivision. . Henley, is one of those one-of-a-kind neighborhoods that you’ll fall in love with instantly. Beautiful, stately homes set on large, sprawling 1-acre lots in a picturesque setting situated near the best of the best in Henrico. The elementary school is within walking distance, and Short Pump Middle and Deep Run High are some of the top ranked public schools in the state!The purchaser can bring their own plan and builder to build on this lot or Seller also have worked on designs and happy to handover to buyer to save time and money. Only lot available for sale in Henley.