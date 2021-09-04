CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

12325 Haybrook Ln, Henrico, VA 23059

Richmond.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnique opportunity to build your custom home in Henley subdivision. . Henley, is one of those one-of-a-kind neighborhoods that you’ll fall in love with instantly. Beautiful, stately homes set on large, sprawling 1-acre lots in a picturesque setting situated near the best of the best in Henrico. The elementary school is within walking distance, and Short Pump Middle and Deep Run High are some of the top ranked public schools in the state!The purchaser can bring their own plan and builder to build on this lot or Seller also have worked on designs and happy to handover to buyer to save time and money. Only lot available for sale in Henley.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Real Estate
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

How Gavin Newsom fought back against the recall

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, no governor in America moved faster to close down schools, restrict businesses and order his own constituents into a long and painful lockdown than did California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Newsom’s steps, at times taken ahead of public health advice issued by...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
MLBFox News

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave extended through the 2021 season

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers was extended through the end of the season under an agreement reached Friday between MLB and the players union. Bauer has not pitched since he was accused of choking a woman unconscious and allegedly punching her several times during two consensual...

Comments / 0

Community Policy