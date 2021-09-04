CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Biggest Fraud Ever Perpetrated Against the U.S.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe scamming of pandemic unemployment relief benefits is now being described as “the biggest fraud ever perpetrated against the U.S.” by private security experts. What’s really scary is that it may not yet be over. The story is back in the news because those experts have done more work to...

Public Safetyalbuquerqueexpress.com

US charges 3 with $155 mn investment fraud

Washington [US], September 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Three operators of a defunct financial firm with clients in the US, South America and Europe face prison sentences of up to 70 years for their roles in an investment fraud scheme that resulted in losses of $155 million for clients, the Justice Department said on Thursday.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Three Operators of Financial Services Firm Indicted for $155 Million Investment Fraud

BROOKLYN, NY – An indictment was unsealed yesterday in federal court in Brooklyn charging three former operators of financial services firm Biscayne Capital with conspiring to defraud investors and financial institutions in an international fraud scheme that caused more than $155 million in investor losses. Roberto Gustavo Cortes Ripalda (“Cortes”), Fernando Haberer Bergson (“Haberer”) and Ernesto Heraclito Weisson Pazmino (“Weisson”) are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering. Weisson was arrested yesterday in Florida, made his initial appearance yesterday afternoon in federal court in Miami and was ordered held pending a detention hearing. Cortes and Haberer were arrested yesterday in Spain and Argentina, respectively.
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

Ukrainian Extradited To US For 'Trafficking' Computer Passwords

A Ukrainian national has been extradited to the United States, where he is accused of hacking and "trafficking in computer passwords," the US Justice Department announced Wednesday. Glib Ivanov-Tolpintsev, 28, is suspected of hacking into tens of thousands of computers and selling their access codes on the dark web, the...
ImmigrationNew York Post

44 Afghan evacuees flagged by US as possible security threats

Forty-four Afghan evacuees trying to flee to the United States have been flagged by Homeland Security as potential national security risks, according to a new report. They were identified during the US government’s screening process amid the mass evacuations out of Kabul over the last two weeks, vetting records obtained by the Washington Post show.
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Silicon Valley's biggest fraud is on trial

Jury selection begins Tuesday in the criminal trial of Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder and former CEO of Theranos. Why it matters: The case will draw a bright line between “fake it ’til you make it” and outright fraud. Flashback: Theranos billed its tech as the holy grail of blood...
Minnesota StatePosted by
103.7 THE LOON

Hey Minnesota, The Biggest Bargain Ever Is Now 3 Cents More

I can't count, over the years, how many times I've heard people complain about the price of a postage stamp. I would just shake my head and think "Really?" Yesterday, the United States Postal Service raised the price of a Forever stamp by 3 cents. What was 55 cents is now 58 cents. OMG, how how we going to ever be able to mail a letter without going into bankruptcy?
Retailmediapost.com

Fraud Against Retailers Booms With Shift To Digital, Study Shows

Online fraud attacks are outpacing pre- and early pandemic levels, according to a new study by LexisNexis Risk Solutions. U.S. retailers now suffer 1,740 attacks per month — up from 1,515 in 2020 and 1,384 in 2019, the report states. But U.S. ecommerce firms have seen an even more significant...
U.S. Politicselreporterosf.com

U.S. grows ever-more diverse

Census data show a multiracial, urban and older U.S. The United States population is more diverse than ever and increasingly urban, according to new data collected in the 2020 Census. But overall population growth in the country has slowed, newly released Census Bureau data show. The Census Bureau released on...
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Florida StateVanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
Businessmoney.com

Will There Be a Fourth Stimulus Check Just for Older Americans?

A nonpartisan group is asking Congress to issue another round of $1,400 stimulus checks, and this time the payments would go just to older Americans. The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) recently told members via email about its plan to push for special stimulus payments to help offset potential spikes in Medicare and other expenses for older Americans. In the messages, TSCL asked members how they've been impacted by inflation this year. The group plans to use the responses to help it lobby Congress for additional $1,400 checks targeted to people who receive Social Security.

