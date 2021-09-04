Camden beats Inlet Grove in blowout

Inlet Grove, a Riviera Beach, Fla. high school football team was a last-minute replacement to face the Camden County Wildcats.

The Hurricanes (2-1) probably regretted the trip to Chris Gilman Stadium in Kingsland after being blown out 51-18 in a game where none of the Camden starters played in the second half.

The Wildcats (3-0) jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead on a four-play drive ending with a three-yard touchdown run by K.K. Albertie.

The Hurricanes were plagued with penalties on their opening drive including two false starts and three incompletions.

The Hurricanes punt was taken by Deonte Cole, who returned the ball 50 yards to the Camden 25 yard line. Quarterback Gray Loden threw his first pass of the game to Jadin Jones for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

The following Inlet Grove drive began at the 12 yard line after a long return was called back on a blocking in the back penalty. A holding penalty by the Hurricanes forced them inside the five yard line. Jones sacked Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Kelly-Spencer in the end zone to give Camden a 16-0 lead.

Camden got the ball after the safey, and started its following drive at the 50 yard line. Three plays later, Loden threw his second pass of the game 36 yards to Cole for a 24-0 lead.

The Hurricanes finally got on the scoreboard with a drive that started with a personal foul penalty against Camden. Kelly-Spencer went to his favorite target Silas Hinson, Sr., who snagged catches two catches on the drive totaling 35 yards. An interference call against Camden put the ball on the Hurricanes 10 yard line. Teremun Lott, Jr., caught a 10-yard pass to narrow the Camden lead to 24-6 after a blocked extra point by Jarod Baker.

Camden grew its lead to 31-6 on the following drive in three plays ending with a seven yard touchdown run by Jamie Felix for a 31-6 lead.

Kelly-Spencer’s first pass of the following drive was intercepted for a touchdown to give Camden a 38-6 lead to end the first quarter of play.

After the Hurricanes drive stalled to open the second quarter, the Wildcats scored in four plays to expand the lead to 45-6.

The Hurricanes offense continued to struggle on the next drive, and forced to punt the ball. The Wildcats responded with a four play drive, assisted by a personal foul, to expand the lead to 51-6 at halftime.

Camden coach Jeff Herron said he didn’t play any starters in the second half. K.K. Albertie had two touchdowns on 44 yards rushing; Jamie Felix had one touchdown on 79 yards rushing and Cole grabbed two touchdowns in the first half.

A reason for the Hurricanes’ struggles in the first half may have had something to do with sloppy play, with 17 penalties ranging from offsides and illegal procedure to personal fouls and unsportsman-like conduct.

Inlet Grove scored on its first drive of the second half on a nine-play drive ending with a touchdown grab by Hinson, who ended the game with eight catches for 104 yards. A missed extra point made it a 51-12 lead at the end of three quarters.

The Hurricanes scored on the opening drive of the final quarter on a six play drive to make the score 51-18 after failing to convert on an extra point for the third time in the game.

The Wildcats were originally scheduled to play Beacon Hill HomeSchool from Virginia but the game was canceled because the school was not sanctioned to play football in the state of Virginia, said Camden athletic director Welton Coffey. If the game would have been played, Coffey said it would not have been recognized by state athletic officials, regardless of the outcome.

Inlet Grove, based in Riviera Beach, Fla., agreed to make the trip to Kingsland to help the Wildcats fill the schedule. The Class 3-A Hurricanes entered the game with a 2-0 record, outscoring opponents 49-8 and 40-0.

“We were extremely fortunate to find anyone,” Coffey said.

The Wildcats, 2-0, entered the game ranked No. 9 in the state’s 7-A Georgia Public Broadcasting poll.

Herron said he hoped the game would have been more competitive because his team is traveling to the Atlanta area to play a Marietta High School team that won a state championship two years ago.

The blowout win against the Hurricanes was a good way to give his non starters some playing time, Herron said.

“It’s good for our young kids,” he said. “I didn’t expect the game to be this way.”