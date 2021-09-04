How to Learn Multiple Tasks with a Single Neural Network

The manual reading of capsule endoscopy (CE) videos in small bowel disease diagnosis is time-intensive. Algorithms introduced to automate this process are premature for real clinical applications, and multi-diagnosis using these methods has not been sufficiently validated. Therefore, we developed a practical binary classification model, which selectively identifies clinically meaningful images including inflamed mucosa, atypical vascularity or bleeding, and tested it with unseen cases. Four hundred thousand CE images were randomly selected from 84 cases in which 240,000 images were used to train the algorithm to categorize images binarily. The remaining images were utilized for validation and internal testing. The algorithm was externally tested with 256,591 unseen images. The diagnostic accuracy of the trained model applied to the validation set was 98.067%. In contrast, the accuracy of the model when applied to a dataset provided by an independent hospital that did not participate during training was 85.470%. The area under the curve (AUC) was 0.922. Our model showed excellent internal test results, and the misreadings were slightly increased when the model was tested in unseen external cases while the classified ‘insignificant’ images contain ambiguous substances. Once this limitation is solved, the proposed CNN-based binary classification will be a promising candidate for developing clinically-ready computer-aided reading methods.