Her point of view. Angelina Jolie alleged that she feared for her six children’s safety while married to their father, Brad Pitt. In an interview with The Guardian’s Weekend magazine, the actress, 46, claimed that what she experienced during her relationship with the Fight Club star, 57, made her realize the importance of children’s rights. When asked to elaborate about the situation, she said that she was still involved in a legal case that she “can’t speak about,” but she confirmed by nodding that she was referring to her divorce and the domestic abuse allegations she made against Pitt.