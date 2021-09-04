3 Reasons Why Jupyter Notebook Is Steering Your Team the Wrong Way

I was originally a Python user. I use Python in my daily work to explore, visualize and analyze data. However, at the moment, as I am undertaking my Master in Statistics, it is required that I learn R. As R is an open source program with about 10,000 libraries and packages contributed by different developers and statisticians, it lacks the consistency to develop an algorithm to a specific problem. As such, at first, I found it quite difficult to get familiar with R syntax and its approaches to various problems. In this article, I will show you a simple example of how values are aggregated by different libraries in R. I hope you will find this useful as you begin you-R journey.