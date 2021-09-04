CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Versailles, PA

Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash Along Route 30 In North Versailles

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) – A 37-year-old man was killed in a crash on Route 30 on Saturday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 1:00 p.m., county 911 was notified of a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of Route 30 and Clyde Avenue.

Once on the scene, first responders found a 37-year-old man with head injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the victim as Ryan Kushner, of McKeesport.

The operator of the bike was hit by a Chevy Trailblazer driven by a 62-year-old man.

Homicide detectives and the collision reconstruction teams began an investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the county police at 1-833-255-8477.

