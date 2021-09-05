CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYT Changes Headline That Originally Said ‘Not Everyone Wants to Hear About’ Biden’s Grief Over Son Beau

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Times on Saturday changed a headline on an article about President Joe Biden as Twitter users reacted to the phrasing in a variety of mostly negative ways. The original headline “Biden, Still Grieving His Son, Finds That Not Everyone Wants to Hear About It” was on a Katie Rogers article about the president expressing his grief and facing some criticism over discussing his lost son while visiting with the families grieving the deaths of United States servicemembers in the terror attack in Kabul.

