Peyton Elizabeth Lee plays a medical prodigy in Hawaii in the new Disney+ series "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D." She says she can relate the pressures of being a teen doctor. (Sept. 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...