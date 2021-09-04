CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnetic Phenomena Discovery Paves Way to Faster and More Efficient Data Storage

By University of Konstanz
scitechdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do magnetic waves behave in antiferromagnets and how do they spread? What role do “domain walls” play in the process? And what could this mean for the future of data storage? These questions are the focus of a recent publication in the journal Physical Review Letters from an international research team led by Konstanz physicist Dr. Davide Bossini. The team reports on magnetic phenomena in antiferromagnets that can be induced by ultrafast (femtosecond) laser pulses and with the potential to endow the materials with new functionalities for energy-efficient and ultrafast data storage applications.

