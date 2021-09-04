CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Aspinall Downs Sergey Spivak With Elbow, Maintains 100% Finishing Rate – UFC Vegas 36 Results (Highlights)

By Abhinav Kini
 6 days ago
A heavyweight bout between Tom Aspinall and Sergey Spivak is taking place now (Saturday, September 4 2021) at UFC Vegas 36. Not a lot of action early on but Aspinall is the one walking forward. Aspinall sees a couple of one twos partially blocked. Spivak misses a right. Aspinall displaying some very fast hands. Spivak shoots but Aspinall defends and lands a knee and elbow that downs Spivak! A second or two of ground and pound on a bloody Spivak sees Aspinall get the win!

