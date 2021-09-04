CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Park, GA

Young mother of 4 shot to death in College Park, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k04Vv_0bmt3QVn00
Aughstardy Latrice Franklin Hudson (Family photo)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Police say a woman was shot and killed at a hotel in College Park early Friday morning.

Police were called to the Travelodge on Old National Park Drive around 5:30 a.m., where they found a woman dead from a gunshot wound.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police identified the woman as 30-year-old Aughstardy Hudson. Family members told Channel 2 Action News she was a mother of four.

Investigators determined that Hudson got out of a red Jeep around 5:28 a.m. and was walking with her back turned when the man driving the Jeep rolled down the window and fired several shots outside the vehicle.

Hudson sustained injuries to the neck and foot.

Police have not identified the shooter, but said he was seen leaving the area in the Jeep.

“As long as I have breath in my body I will make sure no harm comes upon your children and make sure we continue to seek justice for the coward that murdered you,” her aunt, Wanda Wallace, wrote on Facebook.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the College Park Police Department at 678-536-4775.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Park, GA
College Park, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Wsb Tv News#Channel 2 Action News#Travelodge Motel#Jeep#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
WandaVision
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

3-year-old boy shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting involving a child. It happened around 3:30 p.m. along Landrum Drive SW. “Officers located a 3-year-old male inside the apartment with a gunshot wound. The child was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital in stable condition,” police said in a news release.
AccidentsPosted by
WSB Radio

Man crushed to death in freak accident in McDonald’s drive-thru

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — A driver died Wednesday in a freak accident while waiting for breakfast in the McDonald’s drive-thru line in Canada, investigators said. Vancouver police said the driver, whose identity has not been released, was paying for his meal at 5:30 a.m. when he dropped something outside his vehicle and tried to pick it up, the Bellingham Herald reported.
Texas StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Texas man indicted for fatally striking man with shovel

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man accused of fatally striking a 67-year-old man with a shovel was indicted for murder, prosecutors said Friday. The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Friday that Miguel Garcia Gonzalez, 32, was indicted for the death of Frank Hammonds. According to...
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Overflowing toilet at Tennessee apartment leads to arrest of 3 on drug charges

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — An overflowing toilet at an east Tennessee apartment led to the arrest of three people on drug charges, authorities said. Jody Dean Townson, 50, of Madisonville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Madisonville Police Department. Belinda Eileen Adams, 57, of Loudon, was charged with possession of methamphetamine; and Belinda Lynn Burton, 50, of Loudon, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
Madison, WIPosted by
WSB Radio

Woman who admitted to Slender Man attack to be freed Monday

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A Wisconsin woman who admitted to helping stab a classmate to please online horror character Slender Man will be freed Monday from a mental health institution under strict conditions, a judge ruled Friday. Anissa Weier, 19, will be released after spending almost four years at...
Boise, IDPosted by
WSB Radio

Arrest warrant issued for ex-Idaho lawmaker on rape charges

BOISE, Idaho. — (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Idaho lawmaker who resigned in disgrace after a 19-year-old intern reported that he brought her to his apartment on false pretenses and raped her. The Ada County arrest warrant on charges of rape and sexual penetration...

Comments / 0

Community Policy