Young mother of 4 shot to death in College Park, police say

Aughstardy Latrice Franklin Hudson (Family photo)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Police say a woman was shot and killed at a hotel in College Park early Friday morning.

Police were called to the Travelodge on Old National Park Drive around 5:30 a.m., where they found a woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Police identified the woman as 30-year-old Aughstardy Hudson. Family members told Channel 2 Action News she was a mother of four.

Investigators determined that Hudson got out of a red Jeep around 5:28 a.m. and was walking with her back turned when the man driving the Jeep rolled down the window and fired several shots outside the vehicle.

Hudson sustained injuries to the neck and foot.

Police have not identified the shooter, but said he was seen leaving the area in the Jeep.

“As long as I have breath in my body I will make sure no harm comes upon your children and make sure we continue to seek justice for the coward that murdered you,” her aunt, Wanda Wallace, wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the College Park Police Department at 678-536-4775.

