The Villages, FL

Schoolteacher daughter who had sex with student back home with parents in The Villages

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA schoolteacher who was convicted of having sex with a teen student is back home with her parents in The Villages after nearly two years on the run. Stephanie Lorraine Seabury, 29, on Friday registered her parents’ address at 362 Alteza Lane in the Village of La Belle North with local law enforcement, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. She was released the previous day after posting $10,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

www.villages-news.com

