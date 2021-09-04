VIDEO: Driver In Oak Park Escapes Attempted Carjacking

OAK PARK (CBS) — A driver in Oak Park had a brush with a carjacker early Saturday, and it was captured on his car’s dashboard camera.

The driver, who declined to be identified when contacted by CBS 2, posted the incident on Facebook.

He told CBS 2 that he was exiting the Eisenhower Expressway at Harlem when somebody approached him and demanded his car.

He sped off and was not hurt.

He said he was fortunate the suspect didn’t start shooting and that there was no traffic nearby so he could escape.