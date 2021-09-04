Boston College rolls over Colgate in season opener
Boston College kicked off its 2021 season in style at Alumni Stadium on Saturday afternoon, rolling over Colgate by a final score of 51-0. The Eagles turned in a relatively underwhelming first quarter after a three-yard Travis Levy touchdown run on their first series of the season, but bounced back in the second quarter to separate itself from Colgate. Phil Jurkovec tossed three touchdown passes and totaled 245 yards through the air before halftime, hitting Trae Barry, Zay Flowers and true freshman Jaden Williams for scores.247sports.com
