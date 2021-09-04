Boston College rolls over Colgate in season opener

Boston College is finally less than a week away from kicking off the 2021 college football season at home against Colgate on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles went 6-5 last season, but hopes are high surrounding Jeff Hafley's program entering his second season at the helm. Boston College returns a bevy of experience on both sides of the football, making the 2021 season a potential breakout one after years of six and seven-win seasons. Before that can happen, the Eagles must navigate through their non-conference schedule beginning with Colgate.