Boilermakers Host Saint Louis Sunday

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue soccer team begins a three-match homestand on Sunday, September 5, at 1 p.m. ET against Saint Louis at Folk Field. Admission is free for all fans to every regular-season home match in 2021. As part of Kids Take Over, there will be activities on and off the pitch for younger Boilermaker fans on Sunday. There will be a bounce house and Kona Ice, kids will have the chance to participate in on-field games during halftime and more.

