JC Scholarship Benefit Golf Tournament to take place Oct. 9
The 34th Annual Jacksonville College Scholarship Benefit Golf Tournament is scheduled to played on Oct. 9 at the Cherokee Ranch Golf Club in Jacksonville.
Registration gets under way at 7 a.m. on the morning of the tournament, followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m.
Lunch will be swerved at 12:30 p.m. and prizes will be awarded at the same time.
Individuals interested in taking part in the tournament may sign-up online at jacksonvillecollege-edu./jaggolf
The sign-up fee is $100 per person and includes a cart, green fees and lunch.
The event will be a four-person scramble. Golfers may register as a team, or as individuals.
Prizes will be awarded for the top-three finishers, longest drive, closest to the pin and to the winner of a putting contest.
This year's tournament honors Benny and Carole Lybrand.
