Jacksonville, TX

JC Scholarship Benefit Golf Tournament to take place Oct. 9

By From staff reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
6 days ago
 6 days ago
Graphic courtesy of Jacksonville College

The 34th Annual Jacksonville College Scholarship Benefit Golf Tournament is scheduled to played on Oct. 9 at the Cherokee Ranch Golf Club in Jacksonville.

Registration gets under way at 7 a.m. on the morning of the tournament, followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

Lunch will be swerved at 12:30 p.m. and prizes will be awarded at the same time.

Individuals interested in taking part in the tournament may sign-up online at jacksonvillecollege-edu./jaggolf

The sign-up fee is $100 per person and includes a cart, green fees and lunch.

The event will be a four-person scramble. Golfers may register as a team, or as individuals.

Prizes will be awarded for the top-three finishers, longest drive, closest to the pin and to the winner of a putting contest.

This year's tournament honors Benny and Carole Lybrand.

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville, TX

Jacksonville, TX
