CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

This ‘silver bullet’ could come to the rescue of crypto-clarity in the U.S

By Namrata Shukla
ambcrypto.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We do not believe we have clarity from the SEC on which tokens are considered a security and which ones are not.”. The divide between the crypto-space and regulators in the United States remains as clear as ever. While the crypto-community has long sought some degree of clarity from regulators, the latter have traditionally been slow to move. This has once again prompted market observers to highlight the “need for experts to work with policymakers.”

ambcrypto.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Bullet#U S#Sec#Sec#Chamber#The U S Congress#Boring#Ripple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
Related
Congress & Courtsmorningbrew.com

The 9 words that could determine crypto’s future

As the House prepares to vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, the crypto world is watching closely. The US House of Representatives is set to vote on the White House-backed, $1 trillion infrastructure bill next month. It already passed the Senate earlier this month, but in a quintessentially 2021...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
BusinessPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming In 2021?

) — The pandemic continues almost a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated, and President Biden recently announced a strengthening of efforts to encourage vaccines. The rise in cases could slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, some people have yet to experience any real recovery at all. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still struggling to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
Congress & Courtssoutharkansassun.com

Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.
HealthInc.com

Why Biden's Vaccine Mandate May Fall Apart

President Biden announced a requirement for all employers with 100 or more employees to mandate a Covid-19 vaccination or require weekly Covid tests for all unvaccinated employees. Companies are scrambling to deal with the logistics of this. How do you track weekly tests? Who pays for these tests? If it's...
Personal FinancePosted by
The US Sun

Fourth stimulus check update 2021 – IRS phone number issued for delayed payments as petition calls for cash for seniors

THE IRS has issued a phone number for Americans who are still missing a stimulus check. It comes as a petition pushes for $1,400 stimulus checks for senior citizens. “I (and/or my spouse) want Social Security recipients to receive a $1,400.00 emergency stimulus check to cope during this unprecedented inflationary year. Social Security benefits are one of the few types of income in retirement adjusted for inflation," the petition reads.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. DeSantis Responds To Biden: ‘We Don’t Live With A One-Person Rule In This Country’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday called President Joe Biden’s national vaccine mandate unconstitutional and vowed that his administration would battle a policy that will cost jobs and makes villains of people without knowing their medical history. “Generally, when you’re taking action that’s unconstitutional, that threatens the jobs of the...
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Is the President’s Vaxx Mandate Illegal? Here’s What a Top Louisiana Lawyer Says

Attorney Jimmy Faircloth talks about the legal ramifications of President Biden's vaccination mandate speech and the legal challenges that are obviously coming. "There's a long way between making a political announcement and actually affecting laws," says Faircloth, talking about the inevitable court fight over the mandate, "(Biden) has made a statement that has created a lot of tension and it certainly will cause litigation, but there is no rule. he has asked for a recommendation so they can create guidance for implementation of emergency rule.
U.S. PoliticsMotley Fool

Stimulus Update: Some People Will Be Getting an Extra $600 From the Federal Government -- Here's Why

The Child Tax Credit money isn't the only money coming from the federal government. A new program will be issuing $600 checks to certain groups. Here's what you should know. Between the direct stimulus checks and the advance on the Child Tax Credit, a significant amount of extra money has been sent out from the federal government to qualifying Americans over the last year. The monthly Child Tax Credit checks, which range from $250 to $300 maximum per dependent per month are adding a total of more than $15 billion monthly to bank account balances across the nation. And, when you add in what was sent out via stimulus checks in late 2019 and early 2020, well, let's just say that a lot of money has been issued to Americans as of late.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy