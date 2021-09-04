This ‘silver bullet’ could come to the rescue of crypto-clarity in the U.S
“We do not believe we have clarity from the SEC on which tokens are considered a security and which ones are not.”. The divide between the crypto-space and regulators in the United States remains as clear as ever. While the crypto-community has long sought some degree of clarity from regulators, the latter have traditionally been slow to move. This has once again prompted market observers to highlight the “need for experts to work with policymakers.”ambcrypto.com
Comments / 0