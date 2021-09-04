CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The start date of “Fast & Furious 10” has been set · KINO.de

Cover picture for the articleIt was well known that the brilliant action series will continue, but the US theatrical release for “Fast & Furious 10” is already certain. The “Fast & Furious” saga continues. After “Fast & Furious 9” there are two more sequels waiting for us before the fast-paced action series comes to an end. However, some spin-off projects are already being planned and the film studio Universal would like to create an entire “Fast & Furious” universe. So there is a replenishment.

