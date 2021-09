Four second-half goals were enough to give us a comfortable win over Brentford in a behind-closed-doors friendly at London Colney on Thursday. Ben White and Gabriel started in a three-man central defence, and both came through unscathed after recent illness and injury problems respectively. The latter also got his name on the scoresheet, lashing home when a clearance fell to him just inside the area, to break the deadlock early in the second half.