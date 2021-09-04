CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Column: Words can offer comfort even when we struggle to find the right ones

By John Boyette jboyette@aikenstandard.com
The Post and Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey are how I’ve made my living for more than three decades. First, writing them. And now, most of the time, editing them. Words are a wonderful and useful tool to express our thoughts, feelings and emotions. They come in handy almost all of the time. The exception, for me,...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Army Air Corps#Continental States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

Column: When caring becomes a concern

Imagine if you were a child and you saw your parent being a bully and aggressive in situations that involve you. What impression would you have about how to behave if you disagree with someone?. The old phrase, “What is the world coming to?” comes to mind. When adults act...
KidsPosted by
IBTimes

This Is What Can Happen When We Listen To Our Children

“Are you listening to me?” – a common refrain heard in households across America. This question is most commonly posed by parents to their children, ensuring that our kids are hearing our warnings, our instructions, our guidance, our advice, our reminders … But let’s take a moment and imagine what the world would look like if we turned this question around. What would we learn, if, instead of parents and adults constantly barking orders at our children, demanding that they listen, we stopped and listened to them for once?
RecipesWarren Times Observer

We all need to find the right recipe to life

During a recent visit with a longtime friend who’s also a writer, she talked about her most recent project: a book about her mother. It started out to be a cookbook she said; her mother was a dietitian. But somewhere along the line the focus shifted from the food her mother prepared to the person her mother was. Both can be pretty significant for us.
Societynortheastohioparent.com

How to Choose a Pediatrician: Practical Tips on Finding The Right One

A a parent, you need partners you can trust and count on for the myriad of questions that arise when it comes to your child’s health and wellness. Additionally, there may be times when you need to find a pediatric specialist — whether that be a dentist, ophthalmologist, allergist or other. In short, you need medical professionals who are the best fit for your child’s needs. But how do you find them?
Kidsmegadoctornews.com

Goldilocks was right! No one-size-fits-all when it comes to kids’ health

Newswise — Just like Goldilocks in the children’s fairy tale, one size rarely fits all. So, when it comes to children’s time – school time, exercise, downtime, and sleep – generic guidelines can only do so much. As kids struggle to fit everything into their day, researchers at the University...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

CBS4 Investigates: Miami Hospital Nurse Posts Disturbing Photos, Captions Of NICU Baby On Social Media

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Jackson Health System employee is on administrative leave following disturbing posts on social media that appear to mock a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit. Out of respect for the baby and the baby’s family, CBS4 has decided not to share the pictures in their entirety. Instead, the photos have been cropped to show only the captions: The first read, “My night was going great then boom!” (Courtesy of CBS4 News Viewer) The other read, “Your intestines posed (sic) to be inside not outside baby” and is followed up with “#gastroschisis.” (Courtesy of CBS4 News Viewer) Gastroschisis is a birth defect...
Family Relationshipsparentherald.com

Heartbroken Childless Couple Return Adopted Daughter as Birth Parents Changed Minds

A childless couple from Virginia was left heartbroken after they were forced to return their adopted daughter to her biological parents because they changed their minds. Chris and Sarah Howell have been having a hard time conceiving a baby, so they turned to adoption to fulfill their dreams of having a family. Sarah relayed that they were thrilled to be matched with a newborn and enjoyed their new baby for five days when an unexpected call broke her heart.
Medical Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists reveal new ‘superhuman’ immunity to COVID-19

Some individuals are getting “superhuman” or “bulletproof” immunity to the novel coronavirus, and experts are now explaining how it happens. Per NPR, a series of new studies have found that some people gain “an extraordinarily powerful immune response” to the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. These people produce a lot...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
94.5 PST

Fentanyl Crisis in Philly is Turning Residents into Real Life Zombies: PHOTOS

The use of Fentanyl in the city of Philadelphia is getting out of control and needs to be addressed. The drug overdoses have spiked all over the country, but the rates are alarming in Philly alone. According to the CDC, in 2020 there were 93,331 overdoses in the country which was a record high. In Philly there were 1,214 overdoses, according to the Department of Public Health. And the scary part is that 81 percent of those fatalities were due to an overdose of fentanyl.

Comments / 0

Community Policy