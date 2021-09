Keeping your system up to date is an important factor for anyone from simple desktop users, developers, sysadmins; well, let’s face it, anyone with a device that is especially connected to the Internet. Debian, by default, is not set up for automatic updates. However, with enabling and configuring unattended-upgrades packages, you can easily apply security, package, or even new feature upgrades in an easy, simple, efficient way if you do not always have the time to check or forget. IT is highly recommended to enable this just for security alone.