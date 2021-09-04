CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Throwing Top Engineering Internship Myths out the Window

This article compiles insights from interviewing current and past interns on what to expect. It dispelling many inaccuracies held by students before their internship program starts. Internships provide valuable industry experience that support graduates in taking their first steps into industry. Interns follow a planned onboarding process that is curated so that they gain the skills they will need to excel. Getting to know team members will be hard - but developers are very approachable and are fine with occasional interruptions.

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

Corporate AI Transformation: How to Not Throw Mud Against the Wall

In today’s advanced world, companies and organisations are rushing to implement the buzz infused AI technologies everyone is talking about. These technologies have the ability to automate processes, recognize patterns, provide incomparable insights, and generally, bring innovation to almost any sector. According to a Gartner research, only 15% of AI solutions deployed by 2022 will be successful, let alone create ROI positive value. Here are some key points to keep in mind when pursuing an AI transformation process.
TechnologyPosted by
Ladders

The importance of cybersecurity and the top 3 myths that must be busted

Cybersecurity has never been easy to achieve. With attack patterns evolving almost daily and hackers becoming more sophisticated, cybersecurity and appropriate measures must be clearly defined. However, cybersecurity is not defined uniformly and the term is not always welcomed. A short introduction and definition could hopefully shed some light into the darkness within the scope of the article.
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
HackerNoon

From Complex Computing to Robotics: What Makes Python A Versatile Language?

Python is an artificial scripting language like different languages ​​such as - Java, Perl, Ruby, PHP, JavaScript, ASP, JSP. It is used for web programming (Django, Flask, Plone, Pyramid, Bottle, and more) It can also be used for desktop applications and mobile development (Kivy, PyQT, Tkinter, wxpython, etc.) There are various reasons why you should prefer Python over other programming languages. Python has proven to be the most compatible programming language, as it supports the development of cross-platform applications.
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
HackerNoon

On Dynamic Observability and Team Culture with Liran Haimovitch, Rookout CTO

Liran Haimovitch is the Co-Founder and CTO of Rookout, a platform that empowers engineers to see into their code with Dynamic Observability. The platform allows developers to get any piece of information from your code as it’s running in any production or non-production environment. RookOut provides the capability to collect variable values, stack traces, and more, all without having to write any code, redeploy, or even restart your application.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

ML & Data Science: 7 Misconceptions and Mistakes to Avoid

Machine Learning (ML) is a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) and computer science that focuses on using data and algorithms to imitate the way that humans learn, gradually improving its accuracy. ML could be a way to extend and improve your business, but it won't take magic decisions for you, and you'd better not use it until you have data. ML has not replaced engineering. Algorithms don't replace killer features at all but it's not always easy to take critical decisions at all critical decisions.
Computersnewrelic.com

Empower Your Engineers with a Data-Driven Approach

What you don’t know can hurt your teams—and your company’s bottom line. That’s why successful companies use data to empower their software engineers and to measure their impact. Ideally, this data provides powerful insights on what your software engineers should do to optimize application performance, build new features, and prevent problems that can lead to service outages, bugs, and lost customers from suboptimal experiences. Whether that’s analyzing website traffic to optimize the performance of your web pages, benchmarking to ensure that your code runs efficiently, or using observability to detect anomalies, you need a continuous stream of all of your telemetry data—metrics, events, logs, and traces—to empower your engineers to plan, build, deploy, and run great software.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

First-Hand Experience of Applying Nielsen's Usability Heuritics in Design

Linx Designer is a visual backend, integration and automation programming environment and low-code programming environment. Users develop applications by connecting blocks on a free-form canvas. The target users for Linx range from professional developers to business people with some programming experience and knowledge of coding concepts. We wanted users to feel that they were programming applications, just on a higher level and without writing any code. In Linx, the terms we created in the. terms we. use to describe users are used to describe concepts developers use to use to. describe them in programming terms.
ComputersDice Insights

Android Developer Job Interview: Questions and Skills You Need to Know

For roughly 15 years, mobile development has attracted millions of technologists. Android and iOS developers remain in high demand within companies of all sizes. While many technologists gravitate toward Apple’s platform, Android remains the largest in the world—with handsome compensation to match, if you have the right skills and background.
BusinessPosted by
HackerNoon

Startup Interview With Mitja Goroshevsky - Co-Founder and CTO of TON Labs

Mitja Goroshevsky is the Co-Founder and CTO of TON Labs, where he focus on developing core technical infrastructure for Free TON, a community-driven blockchain underpinning an open and free internet. He also served as the Chief Architect for US-based ShelterZoom, a US based based in the US, and has co-authored several patents in distributed computing. The fact that we have never had an ICO nor will ever have one combined with our core ethics of decentralization speaks volumes.
Podcasttowardsdatascience.com

5 Habits I Learned From Successful Data Scientists at Microsoft

Since I started my Data Science career in 2016, I’ve always wanted to keep on learning and improving my knowledge of the core aspects of Data Science. Development and experience are essential qualities of a good job offer, not just all about the paycheck. I took my mind off job...
TechnologyInformationWeek

Dispelling 4 Common Myths Related to Business Developers

In recent years, the rise of low-code and no-code platforms have led to new ideas about who can be a developer and what it means to build new software applications. The most widely used buzzword to emerge from this trend is the business or citizen developer, which implies that software development has been democratized and is now attainable for any business user within an enterprise.
SoftwareVentureBeat

DeepMind aims to marry deep learning and classic algorithms

Will deep learning really live up to its promise? We don’t actually know. But if it’s going to, it will have to assimilate how classical computer science algorithms work. This is what DeepMind is working on, and its success is important to the eventual uptake of neural networks in wider commercial applications.
Computersmartechseries.com

O’Reilly Announces O’Reilly Radar: Data & AI to Help Tech Leaders Drive Innovation and Successful Implementation

Free Virtual Event to Cover the Latest Developments, Tools, Best Practices, and Critical Issues for Data and AI. O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, announced O’Reilly Radar: Data & AI, a free virtual event for both O’Reilly members and nonmembers focused on showcasing the latest and most important developments across data and AI. The one-day event will take place from 10:00am to 1:30pm ET on Thursday, October 14.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

How to Take Your MVP From Idea to Launch

In this article, I will show you the blueprint to prepare your product for its development phase. I will also cover how a product expert can help you fill out this blueprint. Session 1: Define your product's value proposition, define the key elements that the user will take action to switch to your product and take action. The next step is to build a software that is 1000 times better than the current solution you’ve built. The MVP development stage is the next step in transforming your idea into a structured business vision. It’s the blueprint we use with all startups we work with at Altar.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
HackerNoon

6 Online Marketing Ideas for Writers and Publishers

Authors need to shift their book marketing strategies to more digital platforms. New authors don't have access to a comprehensive set of marketing tools. Publishing techniques are rapidly becoming obsolete and useless. Authors should take the time to develop a brand before releasing a book, but it will be much more vital while you're preparing for the big day. A website is a place where you develop your brand image. Everyone wants to know more about the person they are talking to. If people want to find out more about you and follow you online, only they'll visit your website.
JobsPosted by
HackerNoon

How to Network Effectively and Enhance Your Career Growth

Networking isn't on everyone's priority list, but you can improve the quality of your professional network by preparing, planning, and committing. Networking may help you build and enhance your level of expertise, stay ahead of the trends, keep an eye on the career path, meet potential mentors, colleagues, and customers, and get access to the tools you need to advance your career. With the proper employee referral, your chances of getting the job rise tenfold. And, if you want to make a career shift, your professional connections may pay off handsomely over time.
LifestylePosted by
HackerNoon

Snackable Business Model Breakdowns - Maven.com

Maven is a platform that enables instructors to launch and run their cohort based classes successfully. Cohort Based Courses are 4-8 Weeks courses where instructors teach to a live set of students virtually. Maven earns revenue by charging a percentage from the income a course generates. The platform could evolve to something like a Shopify subscription where the initial basic version of platform tools are priced at a monthly subscription cost with more richer features at a premium offering. It also proved the thesis that there are subjects in 2021 that people want to learn but have no good ways.
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Microsoft Acquires Learning Marketplace Start-Up TakeLessons

TakeLessons helps people sign up for online and offline courses on consumer-oriented topics, like playing musical instruments and speaking foreign languages. The learning lineup differs from the business-centric content available from LinkedIn Learning. Microsoft has acquired TakeLessons, a start-up with a website where people book paid online and in-person classes...
EconomyPosted by
HackerNoon

The Existence of Gender Gap in Leadership Goals

The present century has seen women leaders leading in the sectors like pharmaceuticals, insurance and banking. However there are various sectors energy, auto and infrastructure still have a predominant male leadership. As per a survey conducted by the Indian government, it states that even in entrepreneurial roles, only 13.76 percent constitutes females. It can’t be denied that the number of female entrepreneurs is increasing at a steady rate.

