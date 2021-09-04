Throwing Top Engineering Internship Myths out the Window
This article compiles insights from interviewing current and past interns on what to expect. It dispelling many inaccuracies held by students before their internship program starts. Internships provide valuable industry experience that support graduates in taking their first steps into industry. Interns follow a planned onboarding process that is curated so that they gain the skills they will need to excel. Getting to know team members will be hard - but developers are very approachable and are fine with occasional interruptions.hackernoon.com
