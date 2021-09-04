Throwing Top Engineering Internship Myths out the Window

In this article, I will show you the blueprint to prepare your product for its development phase. I will also cover how a product expert can help you fill out this blueprint. Session 1: Define your product's value proposition, define the key elements that the user will take action to switch to your product and take action. The next step is to build a software that is 1000 times better than the current solution you’ve built. The MVP development stage is the next step in transforming your idea into a structured business vision. It’s the blueprint we use with all startups we work with at Altar.