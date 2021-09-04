Liz Stewart: Assisting the Aiken community with business expertise

Liz Stewart doesn’t refer to the stage of life that she’s in now as retirement.

Instead, “switching gears” is the term Stewart uses.

“I’ve just shifted to a new phase,” she said. “I tell people that I’m in my legacy phase. It’s partly to keep myself busy, but I’m very committed to the causes I support.”

Stewart, 75, serves on Rural Health Services’ board of directors and soon will become its chairperson.

She also chairs the parish council at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church.

In addition, Stewart is a member of leadership committees that help guide the Aiken Technical College Foundation, USC Aiken’s Aiken Partnership Board and the Rotary Club of Aiken.

She also is the treasurer of the Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County’s board and the vice chair of the Aiken County Planning Commission.

“I believe that we have an obligation to serve in the community that we benefit from,” said Stewart, who has been a local resident since 1989. “I have benefited so much from living in Aiken that I feel like I should give back.”

Stewart is a former Rotary Club of Aiken president and a former chair of the Aiken Planning Commission.

In 2008, the Aiken Chamber of Commerce honored her as its Woman of the Year.

Stewart received the USC Aiken Distinguished Partner Award in 2014, and she was the school’s Distinguished Citizen of the Year in 2020.

And those are only a few of Stewart’s many accolades.

“Her skill set and her breadth of knowledge about things are very wide and deep,” said Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh. “She has an abundance of talent and is very generous with her time. When I read about something going on in a nonprofit or community organization, she’s always right in the middle of it.”

In 1984, Stewart founded Stewart and Associates Inc., a national consulting firm whose clients over the years have included Xerox, 3M, IBM, Atlantic Broadband and the Florida Power & Light Company.

Stewart and Associates offers various surveys and assessments to its clients and provides assistance with leadership development and organizational processes such as strategic and succession planning.

There are branches in San Francisco, Tampa, Atlanta, Houston and three other locations.

One of her proudest moments, Stewart said, was the launch of Stewart and Associates.

Another was marrying her second husband, Ray Jewell, who died in 2018.

“He was the love of my life,” Stewart said.

Her third-proudest moment was when she turned Stewart and Associates over to her employees following Jewell’s death.

“I knew that more than 200 people and their families were going to have a great future,” Stewart said.

But they aren’t forging ahead alone. She remains in touch.

“Even though I have transitioned the ownership to the staff, I still own copyrights to a lot of things, so I get paid royalties. That’s my retirement plan,” Stewart said. “I sit in on weekly leadership team Zoom meetings, and they call me once or twice a week with questions.”

Meanwhile, Stewart uses her business consulting expertise to help others.

She serves as a mentor to young professional women.

“They’re dealing with a lot of the same issues that women dealt with 30 to 40 years ago,” Stewart said. “Some of the solutions that we tried back then did not work, so I’m helping them develop some different strategies.”

During the novel coronavirus pandemic, Stewart has been giving advice to business owners about how they can adjust to the changing circumstances.

“Everybody has sort of had to redefine themselves a little bit, and that’s where innovative thinking has come into play,” she said. “I tell them, ‘Here’s what your business was, but it can’t be that way now, so how do we do it differently?’ I challenge them.

“There were some retail businesses that didn’t have an online presence,” Stewart continued. “Well, if you are shut down, you’ve got to have an online presence.”

Stewart also has been counseling entrepreneurs.

“I feel very strongly in the business world that nothing really exciting or innovative happens until an entrepreneur gets started, so I believe it is absolutely crucial to foster entrepreneurship,” she said. “A lot of entrepreneurs have a particular passion and skill, but the business side of it – hiring people and managing them – is often a weakness.”

Some of the budding business owners who have flourished under Stewart’s guidance are Ashley Elvis and Casey Young, who founded Board in Aiken, which offers custom charcuterie platters, and artist Cara Leverette, who creates watercolor and acrylic paintings.

“There are a few things now that when my brain and my heart say go, my body says, ‘No, not today.’ But I can still think and I want to share what knowledge I have for as long as I am able to,” Stewart said. “I would like to look down from heaven one day and say, ‘Wow, those businesses are doing well. I’m so glad that I helped.’ ”

A native of Daytona Beach, Florida, Stewart grew up with six brothers, five of whom were adopted.

“My dad would give us an allowance of 15 cents a week, and he gave it to us in three nickels,” she said. “We had to put one nickel in our piggy banks. We had to do something good with one nickel. If you couldn’t think of anything, you put it in the offering plate at church. And we could spend and enjoy the third nickel. It helped me prioritize things. You save some, you help other people and then you go have fun.”

In addition, Stewart and her brothers each were required to participate in at least one sport.

Surfing became a passion for Stewart, and she competed for more than 50 years.

“There is a oneness with nature,” she said. “When you’re riding that wave you realize that nature is in total control, and you’re kind of a guest. That wave could knock you over at any second. Just mastering it is a challenge because it is unpredictable.”

Stewart also was good enough at tennis to earn a scholarship to the University of Florida, where her studies didn’t take a back seat to athletics.

Stewart received bachelor’s degrees in French, Spanish and education.

Later, she added a master’s degree in psychology, a doctorate in economics and a law degree.

“I tend to move fast and not sleep much,” Stewart said. “I’ve always been that way.”

While at the University of Florida, Stewart roomed with Jane Slagsvol, the second wife of singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett.

“They are among my oldest friends,” Stewart said.

She described the man who made “Margaritaville” famous “as a great guy and a great marketer.”

When not performing, “he’s a pretty normal person,” Stewart said. “He’s the one flipping the pancakes for the kids on Sunday morning.”

Before founding Stewart and Associates, Stewart taught high school French and Spanish for a year in the late 1960s.

One of her biggest disappointments in that profession, she said, was finding out that men were being paid “25% to 30% more” than women.

That’s why when Stewart heard that there might be a job opportunity with a big corporation, she decided to explore a new career.

The husband of a neighbor in the apartment complex where she was living at the time had been promoted to a management position at Xerox.

His wife told Stewart that she should talk to him because the company “was thinking about hiring some women.”

Stewart did so and was encouraged.

“A couple of things he said resonated with me,” Stewart recalled. “One was that selling is just teaching people about your product, so if you can teach, you can sell. But the most important thing he said was that everybody would get paid based on how many copiers they sold. If you sold more copiers than anybody else, you were going to get paid more than anybody else. That started my 15-year career at Xerox.”

From a sales position, she rose up through the ranks to become the vice president for the company’s Southeast region.

“For a couple of years, I was part of the in-house legal team,” Stewart said. “I was a copyright infringement litigator. Yes, we sued people for saying, ‘Let’s Xerox this.’ Most of them settled.”

Because Stewart also was involved in strategic planning, she knew when Xerox became top heavy with executives and was going to cut back.

In addition, the company wanted her to move to Rochester, New York, and Stewart was reluctant.

“They gave us an early out option that was really, really good,” she said, and so Stewart went out on her own and established Stewart and Associates.

Today, she is too busy to spend a lot of time looking back on what she accomplished.

“I’m hanging around a lot of young people who are doing exciting things, and I’m happy to be a part of it and to help them,” she said. “I’ve never been the kind of person that sits there and does nothing. That would drive me crazy.”