Every day we get closer to the release of the long-awaited Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, and it really can't come fast enough. The movie, co-written by creator David Chase, promises to give us Tony Soprano's origin story and show us how he became the mob boss we came to know and love (and fear) in the series. While we still have some waiting left to do before we can see it in full, there is a new trailer to analyze every frame of in the meantime.