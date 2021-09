Britney Spears won't be charged with anything following her recent altercation with her housekeeper, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office says. The DA won't be filing charges "based on insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone." Authorities began looking into the "Gimme More" singer after reports that she had assaulted her housekeeper during an argument regarding her dogs' whereabouts. The housekeeper accused Spears of hitting her hands and knocking her phone away from her, but she was unharmed in the incident. Police were called to the incident, but the housekeeper had already left the home to file a police report with the Thousand Oaks Police department in California.