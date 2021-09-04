CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlinville, IL

Zane Mullens

advantagenews.com
 6 days ago

Zane Mullens, 84, of Carlinville, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at his residence in Carlinville, IL. Zane was born October 14, 1936, in Carlinville, IL, a son of Harry C. and Cliffia Lorayne (Hawk) Mullens. Zane graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1954. He married Charlotte (Downs) on July 14, 1936 in Jacksonville, IL, and she passed away August 31, 2020. Harry was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two brothers, and a sister. Zane started farming in the Hettick area, retired in 1993 when they moved to Carlinville. He started driving for Cavallo Bus line in 2000. He and Charlotte took many trips together with Zane driving and Charlotte entertainingtheir quests. Zane retired in 2018 after several years of training the new drivers. Zane's cars and trucks were always spotless, he took pride in everything he owned. He was a 50 year plus member of the Carlinville Elk's Lodge #1412 and Carlinville Moose Club. Private Funeral services will be held at the Hettick Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to Charlotte. Zane is survived by his son, Andy Mullens of Carlinville, IL; daughter, Julie (Chad) Stults of Carlinville, IL; granddaughter, Jensie Stults of Carlinville, IL; grandson, Jeremy Mullens of Springfield, IL; granddaughter, Nicole Mullens of Carlinville, IL; two great granddaughters, Kiera Adcock and Abby Mullens, and several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Hettick Cemetery. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

