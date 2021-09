World number one Nelly Korda benefited from a controversial ruling as the United States looked to fight back from an early deficit in the 17th Solheim Cup.Playing alongside Ally Ewing in the afternoon fourballs, Korda’s eagle putt on the 13th stopped on the edge of the hole, but her ball was swiftly picked up by Europe’s Madelene Sagstrom, conceding a birdie.However, Sagstrom was deemed to have not waited long enough and Korda was credited with an eagle to win the hole and move one up.It wouldn't be a Solheim Cup week without a little bit of controversy...😮Was the correct decision...