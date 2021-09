LAS VEGAS – The Arizona Wildcats lost to BYU 24-16 on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Here are some pertinent notes, quotes and statistics from the UA’s season opener:. * The loss was Arizona’s 13th in a row, extending the school record. The Wildcats last won a game on Oct. 5, 2019, a span of 700 days. This was the second time during the streak that the margin was one score or less, the other being the 34-30 loss to USC in last year’s opener.