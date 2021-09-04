CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ruston, LA

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Mississippi State-Louisiana Tech halftime stats

By Paul Jones
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMississippi State and Louisiana Tech have reached halftime and the visitors from Ruston, La., hold a 21-14 lead at Davis Wade Stadium. Mississippi State quickly jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and took advantage of a pair of Louisiana Tech turnovers. Mississippi State sophomore Jo'quavious Marks opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown reception from Will Rogers at the 8:09 mark of the first quarter.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruston, LA
Ruston, LA
Football
Ruston, LA
College Sports
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Ruston, LA
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Rogers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conference Usa#American Football#Rogers#Conference Usa#Louisiana Tech#Marks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Mississippi State247Sports

Leach Louisiana Tech Q and A

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media following his team’s 35-34 win over Louisiana Tech. Following is the transcript:. Question: What did you say to the team in the fourth quarter?. Leach: I basicall said we tried every way known to man to lose it, just for fun,...
Mississippi Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach discusses status of Mississippi State's receivers, Jaden Walley's consistency issues

One of the key pieces of a Mike Leach offense is the number of quality receivers he has available, and the Mississippi State coach is finally settling into a number he likes. “I thought it was pretty good, but it’s a work in progress,” Leach said Wednesday on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “… We’re kind of an emerging group. Got some new faces. It’s all contested. Everybody’s job is pretty well contested. We finally have a bit of depth, but it’s not particularly experienced depth. … Right now, we’re still a little streaky.”
Blacksburg, VAPosted by
Whiskey Riff

UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can

College football is BACK. Alabama is back to putting a hurting on anybody that steps on the field with them and college kids are back to getting shitfaced at 7 in the morning, but over in Chapel Hill, things have started… poorly. Heisman hopeful Sam Howell had a rough showing as UNC lost to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last night. VA Tech sacked Howell six times and forced three interceptions on the way to the 17-10 upset. But for one […] The post UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
The Spun

There Are 4 College Football Games Tonight – Here’s The Schedule

Week 2 of the college football season will get underway later tonight with four primetime matchups. Kansas at #17 Coastal Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET: Coming off their program’s first win since 2019, the Jayhawks will have a tough matchup tonight as they look to continue that success. The Chanticleers on the other hand are coming off a stellar 2020 season and a blowout Week 1 victory. With the home-field advantage, star quarterback Grayson McCall and Coastal are favored by 26.5 points.
Tennessee Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee reveals uniform combo for Pitt game in tribute to Johnny Majors

Tennessee and Pitt are set for a high noon showdown on Saturday on ESPN as the Volunteers look to start the Josh Heupel era at 2-0. This isn’t a common occurrence by any stretch. The Vols and Panthers have only met twice before in the 1980s back when Johnny Majors was at the reins in Knoxville, with Pitt winning both matchups in 1980 and 1983. Tennessee will look to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself at Neyland Stadium against a Panthers team riding a blowout win over UMass in their season opener.
College Sportsvoiceofmotown.com

Conspiracy Theory About WVU Going to the ACC

Morgantown, West Virginia – As first pointed out by John Lowe of WYMT, West Virginia University is the only remaining Big 12 program to not congratulate BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF on the four teams joining the Big 12 Conference. Since Lowe’s message, all of the seven other remaining programs...
Miami, FLOttumwa Courier

No. 22 Miami, stung by Alabama loss, hosts Appalachian State

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Barely a few minutes removed from Miami’s lopsided loss to No. 1 Alabama in the season-opener for both teams last weekend, Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz was looking ahead. And he made a prediction of sorts. “This team’s story is not even close to being written...
Santa Barbara, CA247Sports

2023 Santa Barbara RB Qu'Ran Gossett emerging early in season

Qu’Ran Gossett of Santa Barbara (Calif.) Bishop Diego ran wild on a CIF Central Section powerhouse on Sept. 3 while balling next to the Pacific Ocean. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound junior is now hoping that breakout night against a loaded Bakersfield (Calif.) Garces team at La Playa Stadium will lead to FBS and FCS coaches catching his wave and offering him.
Mississippi StatePosted by
CowbellCorner

Mississippi State vs. LA Tech: Three Bold Predictions

The 2021 Mississippi State season is finally here as the Bulldogs are set to face a visiting Louisiana Tech team this afternoon in Davis Stadium, at 3:00p.m. CT. Mississippi State is a heavy favorite in game one as the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook have MSU favored by 23 points over LA Tech. The odds aren’t all that surprising given the talent of both teams; and taking into consideration the fact that MSU has had a full offseason heading into their second year under head coach Mike Leach.
Minnesota StatePosted by
The Spun

Upset Alert: Minnesota Leads No. 3 Ohio State At Halftime

It is only Thursday night of Week 1 of the college football season, and we already have a major upset alert. Minnesota leads No. 3 Ohio State 14-10 at halftime. After Ohio State jumped ahead 10-0 in the first quarter, it looked like the Buckeyes were on their way to a blowout. But Minnesota fought back, converting a gutsy 4th-and-1 in their own territory and capping the drive off with a touchdown pass from Tanner Morgan to Dylan Wright.
Louisiana StateNational football post

Will Rogers helps Mississippi St. escape La. Tech

Will Rogers went 39-of-47 passing for 370 yards and three touchdowns to lead Mississippi State to a 35-34 comeback home win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday. Mississippi State trailed 34-14 in the fourth quarter, but scored three unanswered touchdowns and sweated through a 46-yard field goal attempt by Jacob Barnes with two seconds left in the game that would’ve won it for Louisiana Tech.
Louisiana StateKTBS

LA Tech Drops Season Opener to Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – In a game of runs, Louisiana Tech had its game-winning field goal attempt blocked in the final seconds, falling 35-34 to Mississippi State in the 2021 season opener on Saturday afternoon at Davis Wade Stadium. MS State (1-0) made the first run, capitalizing on two LA Tech...
College Sportsgobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech football: Hokies lead North Carolina 14-0 at halftime

Lane Stadium was packed for the first time in almost two years, and the Virginia Tech Hokies answered the challenge in the first 30 minutes. The Hokies lead North Carolina, 14-0, at halftime in the season-opener from Blacksburg. Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister completed seven of eight passes for 126...
Utah State247Sports

Halftime: Washington State 6, Utah State 5

WASHINGTON STATE FOUND itself in a low-scoring slugfest in the first half against Utah State. At the break, WSU led 6-5, with neither team able to find the end zone through two quarters. Jarrett Guarantano was 8 of 13 for 56 yards but came out of the game after getting dinged up in the second quarter. One big question was also where's Max Borghi?
Memphis, TNdailymemphian.com

Key stats and numbers to know for the Tigers’ season opener

Here is a look at some of the key stats and numbers to pay attention to heading into the game against Nicholls State. Frank Bonner originally is from Indiana but comes to Memphis by way of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He spent the past two years writing for the Tulsa World covering Oklahoma State University athletics. He credits his early writing experience to his days as a high school sports reporter for the Republic Newspaper in Columbus, Indiana, and various internships, including at the NCAA and USA Basketball. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in journalism from Indiana University and his Master’s degree in Sports Journalism from IUPUI in Indianapolis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy