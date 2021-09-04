CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Campaign To Suppress Opium Trade Boosted Taliban Revenue, Says Economist

When the U.S. invaded Afghanistan in 2001, analysts argued the country was not only a haven for terrorists. It was also on the verge of becoming a narcostate. The drug of concern was opiates, which are derived from the opium poppy plant. The American military tried to stop or at least slow production over the course of the war, either through destroying the crop or encouraging farmers to plant other crops, but it seems that has not worked.

