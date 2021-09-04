U.S. Campaign To Suppress Opium Trade Boosted Taliban Revenue, Says Economist

We're going to hear now from one of the many Afghans trying to flee. Now, we're not using his real name to protect his identity. Instead, we're calling him Amini (ph). He's 33 years old and is currently hiding with his 2-year-old twins, his wife and also his four younger sisters. Amini says he's being targeted by the Taliban because his uncle was an interpreter for U.S. intelligence. His uncle was evacuated, and Amini and his family are still desperately trying to find a way out. Now, they thought they had found one last Thursday when they managed to get through Taliban checkpoints and made it to the airport. Amini told our co-host Rachel Martin that he was close to the security wall at the Abbey Gate when the attack happened.