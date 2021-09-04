Company goes above and beyond

The Regional Engagement Center of Eastern Snyder County (REC) recently concluded its pandemic food distribution. The REC is grateful to the volunteers and donors who helped make this program possible. We would especially like to thank Weikel Bussing, for their tremendous partnership that made possible the REC’s Mobile Pantry. Beginning in June 2020, the Mobile Pantry ran weekly, and from October 2020-July 2021, twice a month, serving families who may not have been able to make it to the REC’s onsite distributions in Selinsgrove.