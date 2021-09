There is nothing more exciting and more fulfilling for a couple than the bundle of joy bound to make all their tomorrows shine a bit brighter. When Sara Heller and her husband learned they were expecting a baby, they were over the moon. They couldn’t wait to welcome the little miracle in their lives. However, when Sara was just 24 weeks pregnant, the doctors told her how her child will be born with a facial deformation. That crushed the parents-to-be but never changed the way they felt for their child.