DOH Reports 888 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 888 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 66,778. One new COVID-related death was reported. The state’s two-week average is now 849 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 7.4%. A map documenting new cases by district across all islands can be accessed at the DOH website.

