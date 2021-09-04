Kitaria Fables - Beginner Tips (Noob Guide)

Kitaria Fables requires a lot of grinding to obtain the best equipment and after hours we have the best tips to ease the burden. Gold, silver, and copper are essential to upgrade your equipment and can be a chore to find early on in the game. Once you have the pickax through progression and start the quest to start fixing the bridge you can find these materials easily in a specific area. In the Mountain Tunnel Entrance, you'll find a lot of veins that contain gold, copper, and silver. Cooper and silver can be found in Paw Village as well but to a lesser degree. The Mountain Tunnel Entrance can be found by the West Paw Field by the Orc camp, from its exit located south of the camp turn left by the barricades to find a passage leading to the Forest Plantation. Follow the path and upward you'll find the entrance.