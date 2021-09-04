Boxing Results: Lara – Warrington Rematch Ends in TD, Katie Taylor Wins!
By Ken Hissner: At the Headingly Rugby League Stadium, Leeds, Yorkshire, UK, Saturday over DAZN promoter Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing) presented in the Main Event the rematch between Mauricio “Bronco” Lara and former IBF Featherweight Josh “The Leeds Warrior” Warrington ended after two rounds after a clash of heads causing a bad cut on the left eyebrow of Lara ruling a technical draw by referee Steve Gray. Unbeaten World Female Lightweight champion Katie Taylor defended her four titles, shutting out former Featherweight champion Jennifer Han over 10 rounds.www.boxingnews24.com
