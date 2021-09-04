CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Boxing Results: Lara – Warrington Rematch Ends in TD, Katie Taylor Wins!

By Contact Us
BoxingNews24.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Ken Hissner: At the Headingly Rugby League Stadium, Leeds, Yorkshire, UK, Saturday over DAZN promoter Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing) presented in the Main Event the rematch between Mauricio “Bronco” Lara and former IBF Featherweight Josh “The Leeds Warrior” Warrington ended after two rounds after a clash of heads causing a bad cut on the left eyebrow of Lara ruling a technical draw by referee Steve Gray. Unbeaten World Female Lightweight champion Katie Taylor defended her four titles, shutting out former Featherweight champion Jennifer Han over 10 rounds.

www.boxingnews24.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Bateson
Person
Jennifer Han
Person
Katie Taylor
Person
Eddie Hearn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Ireland#Combat#Dazn#Ibf#Mex#Wbo#Wbc#British#Wba Continental#Ibo International#Aix Les Baines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsfightsports.tv

What Are Katie Taylor’s Long-Term Goals In Boxing?

Katie Taylor said she’s not here to mess around. The Irish boxer (18-0, 6 KOs) has her eyes on defending her WBC, WBO, IBF and WBA titles for as long as she can. “I’m going to try my best to hold on to every one of those belts for as long as I can,” Taylor said in a recent interview. “This is what I’m in the sport for. I want to make history, I want to be a World Champion and I want to hold all of the belts – I’m all in.”
Combat SportsPosted by
The Independent

Josh Warrington vs Mauricio Lara: Fight date, start time, how to watch and undercard including Conor Benn and Katie Taylor

Josh Warrington rematches Mauricio Lara on Saturday evening knowing defeat will almost certainly spell the end of his decorated career. Warrington suffered the first loss of his career against the Mexican underdog earlier this year when he was dropped and eventually stopped in the ninth round of a brutal and one-sided fight in February. The nature of the defeat left many questioning if Warrington would immediately want a rematch, however, the Leeds icon has been adamant he wants to right the wrongs of that night and will attempt to do so in front of 20,000 fans at Headingley Stadium. A...
Combat SportsBloody Elbow

Josh Warrington vs. Mauricio Lara 2 preview: Warrington seeks to avenge shocking loss

Not much was expected of Mauricio Lara (23-2, 16 KOs) when he stepped into the ring with former IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington (30-1, 6 KOs) earlier this year. Lara had only fought outside of Mexico once and was supposed to be a routine tune up fight for Warrington while he was trying to set up big fights for the Ring Magazine belt against the likes of Xu Can and Gary Russell Jr. Instead Lara gave as good as he got from the start, sent Warrington down hard in the fourth and knocked him out in the ninth in one of the upsets of the year.
Combat SportsPosted by
The Independent

Katie Taylor vs Han LIVE: Result, latest updates and reaction after points win for undisputed champion

Katie Taylor defended her undisputed world lightweight title with a shut-out points win over American Jennifer Han at Headingley Stadium.The 35-year-old was given a solid test by her opponent, who turned professional in 2013 and is a former IBF featherweight champion.It was Taylor‘s first fight since she was pushed to the limit by her former amateur rival Natasha Jonas, claiming a narrow points win in May.But it was soon evident there was little danger of the champion being stretched again by an opponent who boasts a solitary inside-the-distance win on her 22-fight record.Taylor set the tempo from the start, landing...
Combat SportsESPN

Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Amanda Serrano gains ground, but where does she land?

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano shined in recent unanimous decision wins, and each of them solidified her spot in the ESPN women's pound-for-pound rankings. Taylor (19-0, 6 KOs), 35, of Bray, Ireland, defended her lightweight undisputed championship with a dominating victory over Jennifer Han (18-4-1, 1KO) on Sept. 4 in Leeds, England. All three judges -- Luigi Boscarelli, Phil Edwards and Leszek Jankowiak -- had it 100-89 for Taylor.
Tucson, AZBoxingNews24.com

Tim Bradley: I hope Oscar Valdez gets knocked out

By Dan Ambrose: Tim Bradley has come out against Oscar Valdez saying that he’s upset about him being given clearance to fight on September 10th despite testing positive for the banned substance phentermine during a VADA test. The World Boxing Council has reportedly cleared Valdez (29-0, 23 KOs) to go...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Josh Warrington May Take Interim-Fight Before Trilogy With Lara

Former IBF featherweight Josh Warrington is not fully set on facing Mauricio Lara in a third consecutive fight. Back in February, Warrington suffered the first defeat of his career when he was dropped and knocked out in nine rounds by Lara. Their rematch took place this past Saturday night in...
Combat SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tyson Fury getting beaten up in sparring ahead of rematch, claims Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder has claimed to have inside knowledge about his October 9th opponent Tyson Fury’s recent sparring sessions. The pair will meet face one another next month for the third time, but Wilder has ratcheted up the war of words already, speculating that Fury has been beaten up repeatedly in the run up to their fight.Fury is the current WBC heavyweight world champion having won the rematch against Wilder last year via a seventh round TKO.A third bout, which both fighters are contractually obligated to partake in, was originally scheduled for this summer, only for it to be pushed back...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Mauricio Lara confident of second Josh Warrington stoppage

Mauricio Lara says he will “destroy” Josh Warrington when they meet for a second time at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds next Saturday September 4 in what is a huge fight for the Featherweight division, shown live worldwide on DAZN. ‘Bronco’ (23-2, 16 KOs) pulled off a sensational upset when...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Conor Benn defeats Adrian Granados

By Allan Fox: Conor Benn (19-0, 12 KOs) was taken the 10 round distance by the more experienced Adrian Granados (21-9-3, 15 KOs) in grinding out a unanimous decision on Saturday night in their rescheduled clash at Headingley Stadium in Leeds, England. Benn wanted a tear up but Granados chose...
Combat Sportsfrontproofmedia.com

Mauricio Lara: "I'm Coming To Destroy Warrington!"

Mauricio Lara says he will "destroy" Josh Warrington when they meet for a second time at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds next Saturday September 4 in what is a huge fight for the Featherweight division, shown live worldwide on DAZN. 'Bronco' (23-2, 16 KOs) pulled off a sensational upset when...
Sportsboxingnewsonline.net

PODCAST: Lara-Warrington II; Daniel Dubois; Anthony Yarde; Diego Corrales; Sonny Liston

Josh Warrington's mountainous task is analysed alongside reflections on Anthony Yarde, Daniel Dubois, Diego Corrales and Sonny Liston. MUCH of the discussion this week centres around Josh Warrington, his balls of steel, and the danger that awaits as he again takes on Mauricio Lara this weekend, just seven months after the Mexican turned his career upside down.
Combat SportsThe Ring Magazine

Mentally strong Josh Warrington promises to be a sharper fighter in Mauricio Lara return

What a difference 12 years makes. Josh Warrington turned professional in October 2009 at the age of 18. As his fame and following grew and grew, he would capture British, Commonwealth and European featherweight championships. The Leeds star then made the transition to the world scene, annexed the IBF 126-pound title, in May 2018, and made a string of lucrative defenses. He was the No. 1 featherweight in the world.
Combat SportsPosted by
The Independent

Mauricio Lara aiming to shut Josh Warrington up yet again at Headingley

Mauricio Lara has vowed to make Josh Warrington pay for his perceived disrespect when the pair clash in their featherweight rematch at Headingley on Saturday night.Lara wrenched his rival’s unbeaten record in a stunning ninth-round knockout win in their first bout in February and is determined to prove it was no fluke when they come face to face for a second time.Lara said: “It really hurt me that such a great champion as him did not give me credit for that performance and on Saturday I am going to show him that we are definitely not on the same level....

Comments / 0

Community Policy