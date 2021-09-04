Boxing Results: Lara – Warrington Rematch Ends in TD, Katie Taylor Wins!

Not much was expected of Mauricio Lara (23-2, 16 KOs) when he stepped into the ring with former IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington (30-1, 6 KOs) earlier this year. Lara had only fought outside of Mexico once and was supposed to be a routine tune up fight for Warrington while he was trying to set up big fights for the Ring Magazine belt against the likes of Xu Can and Gary Russell Jr. Instead Lara gave as good as he got from the start, sent Warrington down hard in the fourth and knocked him out in the ninth in one of the upsets of the year.