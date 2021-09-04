Guest Opinion: Human progress is no excuse to destroy nature. A push to make ‘ecocide’ a global crime must recognize this fundamental truth
Scientists recently confirmed the Amazon rainforest is emitting more carbon dioxide than it absorbs, due to uncontrolled burning and deforestation. It brings the crucial ecosystem closer to a tipping point that would see it replaced by savanna and trigger accelerated global heating. This is not an isolated example of nature...www.coloradodaily.com
Comments / 1