Guest Opinion: Human progress is no excuse to destroy nature. A push to make ‘ecocide’ a global crime must recognize this fundamental truth

By Guest Opinion
Colorado Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists recently confirmed the Amazon rainforest is emitting more carbon dioxide than it absorbs, due to uncontrolled burning and deforestation. It brings the crucial ecosystem closer to a tipping point that would see it replaced by savanna and trigger accelerated global heating. This is not an isolated example of nature...

SocietyThe Independent

1970s paper predicting we’ll hit societal collapse is right on schedule

A decades-old scientific paper predicting the collapse of society by 2050 appears to be right on schedule, according to a new study with stark warnings for continued economic and population growth. Gaya Herrington, an analyst for accountancy firm KPMG, carried out the independent research for her Harvard thesis and found...
ReligionPosted by
Princeton Packet

Opinion: America is practicing human sacrifice

In 2020 and 2021, monotheism slid back to pagan polytheism. Certain politicians, libertarian philosophers and evangelical sophists, in complicity with elements of our business class, have been secretly practicing human sacrifice. Their sacrificial rites first took many of the elderly, and then many of the working class, including health care...
EnvironmentPhys.org

A push to make 'ecocide' a global crime

Scientists recently confirmed the Amazon rainforest is now emitting more carbon dioxide than it absorbs, due to uncontrolled burning and deforestation. It brings the crucial ecosystem closer to a tipping point that would see it replaced by savanna and trigger accelerated global heating. This is not an isolated example of...
EnvironmentBillings Gazette

Guest opinion: Stopping methane pollution is vital to climate progress

On the drive north around Flathead Lake, you can see the destruction of the Boulder 2700 fire: 31 “structures,” including 14 homes, some right on the lake, lie in cinders. But you step on the gas as soon as you get to the other side of the charred 2,230 acres. You have places to go, people to see, business to take care of.
Oak Park, ILoakpark.com

Global consequences of denying climate truth

The climate-change deniers are forever stubborn among us. Their refusal to accept the truth is both amazing and confounding. To add to the already existing, convincing evidence that “Our Common Home” is in the most intense battle for its very life that it has ever faced, a new U.N. report essentially confirms that battle is being lost by the inaction of many nations and corporations over past decades.
Boston, MAdigboston.com

GUEST OPINION: ONCE MORE WITH FEELING

Even in a space for community leaders, in a city facing an affordability and eviction crisis, housing insecurity is a sensitive topic. Let me be clear, I’m not an activist of any kind. I’m a writer—hold for the punchline, there is none. I’m also at least 90% human, give or take 10%.
Societytheintell.com

Guest Opinion: What the world needs now...

It seems that every day we get up there is another crisis to deal with. Most of which mankind itself is responsible for. There was a hit song written years ago, "What the World Needs Now Is Love (Sweet Love)," I'm sure you remember, and that certainly holds true today more than ever.
Religiongon.com

Truth In Nature Invests In Fatherless Boys

Fatherlessness continues to be on the rise in the country today. Current stats show that there are more than 23 million youth growing up in a single-parent home across this nation. Many of these are boys are growing up without a father. These boys do not have an opportunity to share the outdoors with a positive male role model.
Oak Park, ILoakpark.com

Human infrastructure must follow

Yesterday’s physical infrastructure is a start; human infrastructure must follow. The story goes that three workers in a remote Third World village had a job moving heavy loads. Two of them would lift a load onto the back of the third, who staggered away under the weight. The boss saw they needed a better way. He gave them a wagon to move the loads. “This will make the job much easier,” he told them as he left. When he checked on them later in the day, he saw two lifting the wagon, with as heavy a load as before, onto the third man’s back. They hadn’t been taught, so they simply didn’t know it could be rolled.
Environmentwnctimes.com

The warming climate is causing animals to 'shapeshift'

Science Daily -- The warming climate is causing animals to 'shapeshift'. Climate change is not only a human problem; animals have to adapt to it as well. Some 'warm-blooded' animals are shapeshifting and getting larger beaks, legs, and ears to better regulate their body temperatures as the planet gets hotter.
Family RelationshipsMidland Reporter-Telegram

Opinion: Parents do what we must to make the world OK

Park and I were waiting in the after-school car pick-up line yesterday for Bodacious, when she suddenly came jogging out to the car. She was smiling and gesturing with something cradled in her hot little hands while trying to not let her backpack and water bottle slide off her shoulder.
EnvironmentThe Nature Conservancy

Protecting Nature Through Authentic Partnerships

As leaders from across the globe gather for high-level UN events in person and virtually in the coming months, I’ve been thinking about how to ensure respect for human communities when we come together to protect nature. Guided by science, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) understands that we cannot meet the...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Examiner

Climate anxiety is real. How local grief groups combat the pain

Sarah Jornsay-Silverberg hit an emotional wall while working in southern Mongolia. She’d been sent to the region by a Bay Area-based non-profit to help protect the nomadic community’s herding rights from destructive mining projects. But despite her impressive resume as an environmental human rights lawyer, to the Mongolian community, Jornsay-Silverberg...
Environmentundark.org

Opinion: The Messy Truth About Carbon Footprints

How much attention should each of us be paying to our individual carbon footprint? That question is the subject of a contentious debate that’s been raging in climate circles for quite some time. In one camp stand folks like author Rebecca Solnit, whose recent op-ed for The Guardian argued that...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Report: Effects of climate change on Indigenous peoples, lands and culture

Researchers from the Institute of Tribal Environmental Professionals this week launched the State of Tribes and Climate Change (STACC) report, which examines the disproportionate effect climate change has on Indigenous lands and people and the added strain tribes experience as they respond to damaging climate events, which are increasing in frequency and severity.
Environmentfox4news.com

More than 200 medical journals warn climate change is ‘greatest threat to global health’

A recent article published in over 200 accredited medical journals warned that climate change is the "greatest threat to global public health." Ahead of the biodiversity summit and climate conference (COP26) later this year, health experts are warning countries that the world cannot wait until the COVID-19 pandemic passes to take action on climate change, citing rising temperatures and extreme weather patterns, among others.

