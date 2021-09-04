CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

First half recap of Texas' season opener vs Louisiana

By Griffin McVeigh
 6 days ago
The Steve Sarkisian era is off to a flying start with Texas up on Louisiana at halftime, 14-6.

With Hudson Card making his first career start, most of the eyes have been on the redshirt freshman quarterback. He found running back Bijan Robinson late in the first quarter to get the scoring starting. It was an excellent play call by Sarkisian, shifting the offense multiple times to get Robinson in acres of space.

Cade Brewer was on the receiving end of the second touchdown. Both of Texas’ scoring drives have come on long drives. The ‘All Gas, No Brakes’ slogan has not been fully shown on offense quite yet. It’s been more of a grind for Sarkisian’s crew.

Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense has been playing better than imagined as well. Louisiana only has 124 yards and has yet to convert a third down. A first-quarter field goal is the only points the Ragin Cajuns have managed.

Nickel has been the base formation throughout the first half. Former walk-on Luke Brockermeyer has been all of the field at weakside linebacker.

Key stats

Hudson Card: 12 of 18, 165 yards, two touchdowns

Bijan Robinson: 10 carries for 38 yards. Three receptions for 55 yards, one touchdown

Jordan Whittington: Three receptions, 39 yards

Levi Lewis: 6 for 12, 86 yards

Going into the second half, Sarkisian will want to get the wide receiver involved more often. Xavier Worthy made an impressive play downfield for 34 yards, while Jordan Whittington has three receptions for 39 yards.

