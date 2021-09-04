Kitaria Fables - Pearl Location

Cats are nature’s perfect – excuse me – purrfect killing machines, but were made tiny and non-threatening as some kind of sick joke. It’s a sentiment I firmly believe because it does well to explain their usually annoyed demeanour. It seems I’m not the only one either, as Twin Hearts seemingly shares the opinion. Only, they strive to rectify it by handing felines not only weapons but allowing them to cast various types of spells: it’s your funeral, guys. Since Rune Factory 5 has been pushed back into next year, many hungry gamers are out there fiending for that farming/combat hybrid experience. Well, Kitaria Fables aims to satiate the cravings with a familiar gameplay loop and vibrant world.