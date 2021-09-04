CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Kitaria Fables - Pearl Location

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pearl is a rare item needed for powerful magics, equipment, and for Pumpkin to unlock Pumpkin Seeds. Here's where to locate them. The Pearl is only available after unlocking the Mountain Field to the north. This is story progression so you'll get here eventually. The enemy you need to kill is the East Karst Hills called the Snowmonster. This mini-boss does heavy frozen spells, so having the Shark Hat from the chest in Canini Beach will help a ton. That and fire magic.

