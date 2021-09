UFC superstar Conor McGregor reacted following the split decision verdict in the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match on Sunday night. Paul defeated Woodley via split decision in a closely fought fight between the former YouTuber and the former UFC welterweight champion. It was a competitive match for the eight rounds that it went, but ultimately Paul did a little bit more and won the decision. Now that Paul got his hand raised and has a big name like Woodley on his resume, it just might give him the ammunition he needs to attract even bigger names in the fight game going forward. And there is arguably not a bigger name in combat sports than McGregor.