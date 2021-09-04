Elena’s Blueberry Pie Is back at Graeter’s benefiting The Cure Starts Now Foundation

“Real blueberries and crunchy pie crust pieces come together in this incredible flavor. Crafted in memory of an inspiring young girl named Elena. It was her tragic battle with pediatric brain cancer that led to the creation of The Cure Starts Now Foundation, a 501c3 Federal Non-Profit. Their worldwide goal is to aid in the discovery of a “Homerun” cure for cancer. Graeter’s is proud to support this worthy cause through proceeds from this flavor. Learn more at The Cure Starts Now Foundation“