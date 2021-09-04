CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Elena’s Blueberry Pie Is back at Graeter’s benefiting The Cure Starts Now Foundation

By Loveland Magazine
lovelandmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Real blueberries and crunchy pie crust pieces come together in this incredible flavor. Crafted in memory of an inspiring young girl named Elena. It was her tragic battle with pediatric brain cancer that led to the creation of The Cure Starts Now Foundation, a 501c3 Federal Non-Profit. Their worldwide goal is to aid in the discovery of a “Homerun” cure for cancer. Graeter’s is proud to support this worthy cause through proceeds from this flavor. Learn more at The Cure Starts Now Foundation“

www.lovelandmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pie Crust#Blueberry Pie#Brain Cancer#Blueberries#Food Drink#Charity#The Cure Starts#Federal Non Profit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Agriculturewvgazettemail.com

Farmer's Table: Red Raspberry Pie

This is the time of year when we see confusion on the internet and at the marketplace regarding wineberries and red raspberries. The berries are similar in appearance but have a different taste. Wineberries are an Asian plant said to have been brought to the United States in the 1890s...
CancerWave of Long Island

Dawn’s Team For A Cure

It’s wonderful to celebrate great things. We celebrate the birth of a baby, a new home, birthdays, and anniversaries. Now my family is celebrating a “cancerversary.”. Dawn, my daughter, is in remission for 10 years. We celebrate years of courage, hope, fear, and family. She is a SURVIVOR of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
Jacksonville, FL904happyhour.com

The Daily’s Foundation Pavilion

Nemours Children’s Health and The Daily’s Foundation officially dedicated The Daily’s Foundation Pavilion at Nemours Children’s Health, Jacksonville during a small private gathering to minimize COVID-19 exposure on Monday, August 23. The dedication commemorated the partnership of the two Jacksonville-based organizations, and featured the unveiling of the new, co-branded signage at Nemours Children’s Jacksonville.
CharitiesKHBS

Be a Part of the Cure Telethon - Donate Now!

Please join 40/29 for the Be a Part of the Cure Telethon to raise funds for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Cancer Institute. Viewers are encouraged to text WPRCI to 41444 or call 501-320-7100 and we will gratefully take your donation over the phone. Click here for more information. https://cancer.uams.edu/cure/telethon/
Recipesstmarynow.com

Vegan substitutions for everyday cooking

If the wealth of vegan products now available in many mainstream supermarkets is any indication, more people are adopting vegan diets. A vegan lifestyle is the practice of abstaining from the use of animal products, most notably in regard to diet. Adherents to veganism also avoid animal products in clothing and home as well.
Lifestyleconnect-bridgeport.com

Healthy Faces: Meet Sarah Perine

Meet this week’s Healthy Face Sarah Perine. The Healthy Faces blog is sponsored by Healthy Harrison Health Games - the Encore:. I’m Sarah Perine. I am 39 years old and I live in Shinnston with my husband Andrew and four kids Maddox, Easton, Adley and Emme. We also have the sweetest dog, Milo. I’ve been a Registered Nurse for 17 years.
Restaurantsindyschild.com

Punkin’s Pies

With a shop name like Punkin’s Pies, you might envision a shop full of pies. But the sweet-treat shop gets its name from Joanna (Punkin) Wilson, the owner of Punkin’ Pies, located in the AMP (Artisan Marketplace and Food Hall at 16 Tech). At Punkin’s Pies, families can try handmade and gourmet sweet treats like chocolate-covered strawberries, cake pops, caramel apples and lots more.
RecipesDaily Record

DIRT DON'T HURT: A freshly baked Pied Piper

If there’s one thing that is the treat of all treats around our house, it’s fresh baked bread. Even better when it’s slathered in butter. Because when homemade bread comes around, you might as well have extra butter on hand. These amazing things don’t happen every day. Not only does...
RestaurantsThe Citizen Online

“Coffee shop” helps cure writer’s block

When her students were struggling with writer’s block, Flat Rock Middle 6th grade language arts teacher Pagianna Boykin converted her classroom to a “coffee shop” to shake loose the creativity. As part of their English Language Arts curriculum, Boykin strives to help her students find their “voice” through writing. Unfortunately,...
Jackson County, WVWVNews

Jackson’s Mill Jubilee PIE CONTEST

The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee will again be featuring the Pie Contest in 2021. The Pie Contest is scheduled for the afternoon of Saturday, September 4, in the EEC Building at Jackson’s Mill. Contestants/pie makers may enter the Jubilee grounds at the Historical Gate and park there. Once contestants arrive, a...
RecipesTelegraph

Mermaid’s fish pie recipe

I like to prepare a big batch to make several pies, which can be refrigerated or frozen and reheated another day. A chopped hard-boiled egg and 110g cooked peas add extra nourishment and flavour. Try crispy cheddar crumbs or croutons for toppings to ring the changes. Six to eight. INGREDIENTS.
NFLhypebeast.com

Kit Kat’s Pumpkin Pie-Flavored Wafers Are Back

As summer comes to an end, Kit Kat is bringing back its seasonal Pumpkin Pie creme-covered wafers. Fall is the season for turning leaves, a new NFL season, and a variety of pumpkin-flavored food and drinks such as Nissin’s “Pumpkin Spice” cup noodles and Kraft’s Pumpkin Spice mac and cheese.
Restaurantssouthernthing.com

Dairy Queen's new fall menu includes pecan pie and pumpkin pie-flavored blizzards

Dairy Queen just released its lineup of seasonal treats, and it features new blizzard flavors like pecan pie, pumpkin pie and Oreo mocha fudge. Everyone knows that in the South, a salad rarely consists of lettuce and croutons. I suppose we already have so many favorite casseroles that we began calling a big mish-mash of ingredients "salads." Click here to see where we fit in the whole Salad Universe.
Minnesota Stateminnesotamonthly.com

Jason’s Top 5 Pie Shops in Minnesota

Incredible seasonal flavors and a killer lemon meringue. I’m partial to Peach Blueberry, but don’t miss the Apple Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal Crisp Crumble Pie. Try Limoncello Tiramisu and Carrot Coconut. 5. Revival. St. Louis Park. The fried chicken experts make the best banana cream pie in the state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy