Gov’t Mule Doubles Down On ‘Brown Sugar’ Covers In Delaware

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov’t Mule tour resumed on Friday in Shelbyville, Delaware, where the quartet treated fans to a double dose of “Brown Sugar” covers. Warren Haynes and company performed both ZZ Top’s “Brown Sugar” and The Rolling Stones beloved classic with the same name during the second set at Freeman Arts Pavilion.

