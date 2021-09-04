CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: Zverev advances at Open when Sock retires in 4th

Clinton Herald
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Alexander Zverev advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open when Jack Sock was forced to retire in the fourth set because of an injury. Zverev led 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 and held a 2-1...

