Miami’s ability to thrive in the big game environment has been few and far between in recent years, with the 43-8 victory over Notre Dame in 2017 being the lone outlier that stands out in their favor. Thus, from a fan’s perspective, the apprehension over the past few months has been on full display as the Canes prepare to open their season against perennial powerhouse/defending national champion/preseason number one, the Alabama Crimson Tide.