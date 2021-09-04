Report: Mac Jones helped Cam Newton learn Patriots' playbook

If you're reading this then you're probably someone who watches the talking heads on ESPN be a ton more wrong than they are right on a regular basis and yet somehow still keep their jobs. Personally, we stopped watching ESPN a few months ago after the channel was more concerned about being PR people for the athletes than actually giving middle-of-the-road reporting and commentary. We understand why ESPN made the shift. Because in 2021, an athlete can easily bypass ESPN and still make a name for themselves if they have strong online news and social media game. So ESPN became "Excusing Sports Personalities Non-stop" and hey, good for them if it's working. My biggest issue besides the constant fawning is also this practice of always trying to get fans to root for the athletes and curse the owners, berating them when they feel like fans "don't appreciate what athletes go through." My response? Don't ask people who just want to watch a decent f***ing game at the end of a s****y day to have to choose sides between multi-millionaires and multi-billionaires- especially when neither side really gives a flying piece of frog s**t about the fans. So were we surprised to learn that ESPN First Take host Stephen A. Smith admitted to being a part of the process that led to his co-host Max Kellerman being removed from the show? Nope. Because as ESPN has become the sports monolith that it's become, it's also become a little too much about the talking heads on our screens and less about the sports that all of this is supposed to be about.