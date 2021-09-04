CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Mac Jones helped Cam Newton learn Patriots' playbook

By Brad Crawford
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is ahead of schedule as a rookie according to former player Rob Ninkovich, who revealed this week the first-round pick from Alabama was helping recently-released signal Cam Newton learn the playbook during the preseason. The Patriots moved on from Newton this past week, and are pushing forward with Jones as QB1 entering the regular season.

