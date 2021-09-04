CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former New England Patriot says Mac Jones was helping Cam Newton learn playbook

By Simon Gibbs about 5 hours
Former New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich claims that rookie quarterback Mac Jones knew the Patriots offense so well that he was helping veteran Cam Newton learn the playbook. “I’ve got some inside sources now, and I won’t say names, but from what I gained,” Ninkovich said, continuing, “Mac was...

