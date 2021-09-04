Deputy, fleeing suspect hurt in pursuit/shooting
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released additional details in the officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon on Interstate 40. According to a press release from the agency, at about 2:30 p.m. troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol attempted to stop an individual traveling on Interstate 40 who was the subject of a “Be On the Lookout” alert from Kentucky. The man refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.www.crossville-chronicle.com
