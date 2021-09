ACC: NC State (1-0) at Mississippi State (1-0) Time/TV: 7 p.m., ESPN2. Mississippi State was close to an embarrassing loss against Louisiana Tech to open Year 2 of the Mike Leach era, but was able to pull out a win after trailing by 20 early in the fourth quarter. It was the largest comeback in school history. Now, the Bulldogs will serve as an early-season test for NC State, which was picked to finish second in the ACC’s Atlantic Division (behind Clemson). After going 2-7 in its first nine games under Leach, Mississippi State is on a three-game winning streak dating back to December. NC State, which finished last season 8-4, is a one-point favorite.