Toledo visits No. 8 Notre Dame on Saturday, and if you were a college football fan in 2010, this game should make you think of Virginia Tech. That season, the Hokies opened on Monday night on the road, got back to Blacksburg in the wee hours Tuesday, and the short week caught up to them. Virginia Tech lost that Saturday to FCS James Madison 21-16. And now the Irish — the good news is they got home in the wee hours Monday, not Tuesday, after beating Florida State in Tallahassee. The bad news is Notre Dame must play Toledo, one of the best teams in the MAC. The Rockets have 21 starters returning from last season’s 4-2 team. If the Irish aren’t focused, watch out.