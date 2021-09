The Ole Miss Rebels are ready to ride into their season home opener and just released their hype video to show that they’re ready to put on a show this season. For Ole Miss, last season was the first of the Lane Kiffin era. The Rebels finished off the season with a 4-5 record. And even though they had less than five wins, they were invited to play in the Outback Bowl against the Big Ten’s Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana entered the game ranked No. 7 in the nation, but that did not matter to the Rebels. Ole Miss went on to win the game 26-20. It was just the second time in the season that they held an opponent to 21 points or fewer.